FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo becomes oldest goal-scorer in knockout stages
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name in the history books by becoming the oldest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup knockout-stage history. The Portuguese superstar, aged 41 years and 147 days, converted a second-half penalty to help his team beat Croatia 2-1 in a Round of 32 clash on Thursday. This was also Ronaldo's first-ever goal in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.
Record-breaking feat
Ronaldo only behind Messi
Ronaldo's historic strike not only helped Portugal secure a spot in the Round of 16 but also broke Lionel Messi's record as the oldest player to score in World Cup knockout rounds. The match marked Ronaldo's 26th appearance at the World Cup, taking him past Germany's Lothar Matthäus - who played 25 games in the competition. Only Argentina legend Lionel Messi (29) is ahead of him on the all-time appearance list.
Career longevity
Will this be Ronaldo's last World Cup?
Ronaldo's latest heroics come amid continued speculation that the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be his last international tournament. He is featuring in his sixth WC edition. Despite retirement rumors, the Portuguese superstar remains under contract with Al Nassr until the end of the 2026-27 season. His participation in Portugal's starting XI also made him the oldest outfield player to start a men's FIFA World Cup knockout match at 41 years and 147 days old.
Feat
Ronaldo only behind Milla
Earlier in this tourney, Ronaldo also became just the second player to net a FIFA World Cup goal after turning 40. He joined former Cameroonian star Roger Milla, who was 42 years and 39 days when he struck the net in the 1994 edition. Having scored a brace against Uzbekistan, the Portugal star is now the oldest to score multiple goals in a World Cup match. Ronaldo has now taken his 2026 edition tally to three goals.
Career
Most FIFA WC goals for Portugal
Earlier in this tourney, Ronaldo became the first Portugal striker to net 10 World Cup goals. He has now taken his tally to 11. Messi leads the all-time list with 19 goals, as French sensation Kylian Mbappe trails him with 18 such strikes. Ronaldo also happens to be the player with the most international goals (146). He has made 232 appearances. With 123 strikes into the net, Messi is second on this list.
Match details
How did the match pan out?
Portugal dominated possession in the first half but struggled to convert their chances. Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners-up and third-place finishers in 2022, came out strong after halftime. However, it was Croatia who struck first before Portugal equalized when Ronaldo scored a penalty straight down the middle of the goal after Renato Veiga was fouled by Vlasic in the area.