FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo becomes oldest goal-scorer in knockout stages

Career

Most FIFA WC goals for Portugal

Earlier in this tourney, Ronaldo became the first Portugal striker to net 10 World Cup goals. He has now taken his tally to 11. Messi leads the all-time list with 19 goals, as French sensation Kylian Mbappe trails him with 18 such strikes. Ronaldo also happens to be the player with the most international goals (146). He has made 232 appearances. With 123 strikes into the net, Messi is second on this list.