Cristiano Ronaldo: First player with goals in 6 World Cups
What's the story
Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has scripted history by becoming the first player to score a goal in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. The 41-year-old superstar achieved this feat during his team's Group K match against Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium on Tuesday. Ronaldo's goal came just six minutes into the game. In the 39th minute, he made another strike. Here we look at his stats and records.
Performance
Portugal won the game 5-0
Ronaldo's first goal came off a cross from Joao Cancelo on the right flank. The former Manchester United star expertly placed a right-footed shot past Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov. Ronaldo completed a brace in the 39th minute to give his team a 3-0 lead. His second strike came courtesy of a brilliant through ball from Bruno Fernandes. Riding on the veteran's sensational efforts, Portugal won this game 5-0.
Milestone
A goal in every tournament since 2006
Ronaldo, who debuted in the World Cup at 21 years of age in 2006, has been a constant presence on football's biggest stage. He scored his first goal during Portugal's semi-final run that year. The forward also netted once each in the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, but really shone at the 2018 World Cup with four goals. He added another to his tally at the 2022 tournament as Portugal reached the quarter-finals.
Feats
Ronaldo also gets to this milestone
As per Squawka, Ronaldo, aged 41 years and 138 days, became just the second player to net a FIFA World Cup goal after turning 40. He has joined former Cameroonian star Roger Milla, who was 42 years and 39 days when he struck the net in the 1994 edition. However, the Portugal star is now the oldest to score multiple goals in a World Cup match.
Information
Ronaldo belongs to this list
Notably, Ronaldo also happens to be Portugal's youngest scorer at the men's FIFA World Cup. Michael Laudrup (Denmark) and Lionel Messi (Argentina) are the only other footballers to be both the youngest and oldest scorer for a side at the men's FIFA World Cup.
Feat
Most goals in international football
Ronaldo also happens to be the player with the most international goals (145). He has made 230 appearances. With 122 strikes into the net, Argentina talisman Messi is second on this list. Meanwhile, the Portuguese star has won three major trophies with Portugal. Besides the UEFA European Championship in 2016, he helped Portugal win two UEFA Nations League honors (2018-19 and 2024-25).
Information
Ronaldo goes past Eusébio
Playing his 24th World Cup game, Ronaldo has raced to 10 goals. With this, he became Portugal's leading goal-scorer in the competition's history. He went past Eusébio, who netted nine goals for the team across six games - all in the 1966 edition.