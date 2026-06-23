Cristiano Ronaldo: First player with goals in 6 World Cups

Milestone

A goal in every tournament since 2006

Ronaldo, who debuted in the World Cup at 21 years of age in 2006, has been a constant presence on football's biggest stage. He scored his first goal during Portugal's semi-final run that year. The forward also netted once each in the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, but really shone at the 2018 World Cup with four goals. He added another to his tally at the 2022 tournament as Portugal reached the quarter-finals.