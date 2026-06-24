FIFA WC: Ronaldo's brace headlines Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan 

Ronaldo

Ronaldo: First player with goals in 6 World Cups

As mentioned, Ronaldo became the first player to score a goal in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. The Portugal skipper, aged 41 years and 138 days, became just the second player to net a World Cup goal after turning 40. He has joined former Cameroonian star Roger Milla, who was 42 years and 39 days when he struck the net in the 1994 edition. However, Ronaldo is now the oldest to score multiple goals in a World Cup match.