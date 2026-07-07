Oil tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
What's the story
An oil tanker was set ablaze after being struck by an "unknown projectile" while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, near Oman's coast. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that the incident occurred eight nautical miles east of Limah, Oman. The tanker was traveling southbound when it was hit on its port side, causing a fire. No casualties or environmental damage have been reported, and authorities are investigating the matter.
Missile strike
US accuses Iran of attacking commercial vessels
According to Axios, two US officials have accused Iran's military of firing at least two missiles at commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night. One official confirmed that the tanker reported by UKMTO was among those hit, while another ship was also struck. Both vessels sustained considerable damage, but no casualties were reported.
Retaliatory measures
End of US-Iran week-long agreement
The reported attacks come after a week-long agreement between the United States and Iran to stop attacks in the Strait of Hormuz ended. The ceasefire had coincided with Iran's six-day state funeral ceremonies for former supreme leader Ali Khamenei. The Washington is now likely to consider retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets. The incident raises concerns over global energy supply security as tensions in the Gulf continue to rise.
Strategic chokepoint
Importance of Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime chokepoint, carrying around 20 million barrels of crude oil daily in 2024. This accounts for roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The waterway was at the center of recent US-Iran tensions after Iran blockaded it and several commercial vessels were attacked. Maritime traffic resumed after both sides signed a memorandum of understanding last month to reopen the route.
Shipping arrangements
Iran warns ships against using routes
Despite the resumption of maritime traffic, Tehran has insisted that shipping will not return to pre-war arrangements, warning vessels against using routes outside an authorized corridor along its coastline. Iranian Ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, said Iran and Oman were working on "new arrangements" for the waterway. He said these arrangements would be concerning guaranteeing the security of passage through the strait, while dealing with the environmental consequences from the massive number of ships passing through it.