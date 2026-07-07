Oil tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz

Shipping arrangements

Iran warns ships against using routes

Despite the resumption of maritime traffic, Tehran has insisted that shipping will not return to pre-war arrangements, warning vessels against using routes outside an authorized corridor along its coastline. Iranian Ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, said Iran and Oman were working on "new arrangements" for the waterway. He said these arrangements would be concerning guaranteeing the security of passage through the strait, while dealing with the environmental consequences from the massive number of ships passing through it.