Air India pauses Riyadh Dammam Jeddah flights until October 20
India
Air India has paused all flights to Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah until October 20 because of recent explosions and unrest in Saudi Arabia, including a loud blast at Riyadh's airport.
If you're booked on one of these flights, you'll get a full refund, and the airline says it's keeping an eye on things so it can restart service as soon as it's safe.
Other carriers suspend Saudi routes
It's not just Air India: big names like Air France-KLM, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Lufthansa Group Airlines, and Philippine Airlines have also suspended or adjusted their Saudi routes for now.
Some are aiming to resume by late October or November.