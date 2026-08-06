Air India Phuket-Delhi flight dropped 300 feet injuring 17

Passenger Shilpi Jain posted about her experience on Instagram, mentioning that while the crew was helpful during the scare, they later focused on keeping things off social media.

Shilpi Jain said they asked us not to share videos of this incident anywhere because this would impact our reputation. They also did not make an emergency landing, even though it was an option, as they could have done it in Lucknow.

Her post quickly went viral, sparking lots of reactions online. The DGCA is now investigating.