Air India ranked 4th globally for punctuality in June 2026
India
Big news for Indian flyers: Air India just landed the fourth spot on the list of the world's most punctual airlines for June 2026, according to Cirium.
Out of over 15,000 tracked flights, nearly 87% of arrivals and about 86% of departures were on time, and almost every scheduled flight actually took off, showing some serious reliability.
Air India credits scheduling and operations
Air India credits its rise to smarter planning and ongoing upgrades in how it runs flights.
The airline says it's investing in better scheduling and stronger operations both in India and abroad, all part of a push to make flying with them smoother and more dependable.