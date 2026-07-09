Air India ranked 4th globally for punctuality in June 2026 India Jul 09, 2026

Big news for Indian flyers: Air India just landed the fourth spot on the list of the world's most punctual airlines for June 2026, according to Cirium.

Out of over 15,000 tracked flights, nearly 87% of arrivals and about 86% of departures were on time, and almost every scheduled flight actually took off, showing some serious reliability.