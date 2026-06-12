Air India returns belongings to AI 171 crash families
Air India has handed back personal items to families after the devastating AI 171 crash in 2025, which claimed 241 lives on board and 19 more on the ground.
Of 22,000 recovered belongings, about 8,000 have been identified. Families used a special online portal to claim items, but some chose not to collect anything because it was just too painful.
Air India and Tata Sons payouts
Most families have received interim relief of ₹25 lakh from Air India (96%), and Tata Sons has paid out ₹1 crore each to nearly all beneficiaries (91%).
The AI 171 Memorial and Welfare Trust is now in place for ongoing support.
For those injured on the ground, most cases have been settled (94%), while a few are still pending due to paperwork or family disputes. Air India says it is working to resolve these.