Air India returns belongings to AI 171 crash families

Air India and Tata Sons payouts

Most families have received interim relief of ₹25 lakh from Air India (96%), and Tata Sons has paid out ₹1 crore each to nearly all beneficiaries (91%).

The AI 171 Memorial and Welfare Trust is now in place for ongoing support.

For those injured on the ground, most cases have been settled (94%), while a few are still pending due to paperwork or family disputes. Air India says it is working to resolve these.