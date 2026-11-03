Air India shifts westbound operations from Delhi to Mumbai
India
Air India is now shifting some westbound operations from Delhi to Mumbai instead, thanks to ongoing restrictions in Pakistani airspace.
These rules, which kicked in last year following heightened tensions after the Pahalgam attack, have forced Indian airlines to take longer, pricier routes, especially for trips heading toward Europe and North America.
Pakistan extends airspace restrictions
Pakistan has extended its airspace restrictions until late November 2026. This means longer flight times and higher fuel bills, with Delhi flights hit the hardest.
To deal with these extra costs and keep things running smoothly, Air India is tweaking its routes not just westward but also on eastern paths, hoping to improve route economics and manage the additional costs.