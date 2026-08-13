Air India mandates dope tests for pilots after Phuket incident
What's the story
Air India has mandated drug testing for all group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations from Thursday. The decision comes after a Phuket-Delhi flight experienced a sudden loss of altitude, injuring 17 people on board. The pilot in command has since tested positive for marijuana. The airline's management said the tests go beyond regulatory requirements set by India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and similar standards in Europe and the United States.
Safety assurance
Airline's response
"As you know, Air India already fully complies with all regulatory requirements prescribed by India's DGCA, which are similar to those practiced in other major aviation jurisdictions including Europe and the United States. We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further. Accordingly, we have decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations," the letter said.
Letter
Tests will be conducted at Gurugram Academy
The tests will be conducted at the Gurugram Academy, post-flight at flight briefing centers, and offices.
"This initiative, which goes beyond regulatory requirements, reflects our determination to uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism, and to provide reassurance to our passengers, stakeholders and the community at large," the letter further read.
Flight mishap
Incident details and initial findings
The incident that prompted this move occurred on August 4 when Air India flight AI-2379 lost about 300 feet of altitude over Odisha.
The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members.
Reportedly, the pilot-in-command, Sudeep Vashistha, was not in his seat during the incident, with the co-pilot flying the plane.
After landing in Delhi, Vashistha allegedly appeared unsteady and needed assistance to sit down.
Passengers had also claimed that he had red eyes and appeared "high" before takeoff.