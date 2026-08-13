Air India to start mandatory pilot drug tests Aug 13
India
Air India is rolling out mandatory drug tests for all its pilots starting August 13.
This move follows a scary moment earlier this month, when a flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced a sudden 300-foot altitude variation during cruise.
Pilot tests positive for marijuana
After the incident, both pilots were tested for drugs: one pilot's results came back positive for marijuana.
Thankfully, everyone on board landed safely, but the event raised concerns about pilot fitness and technical issues with the aircraft.
Investigations are ongoing as Air India tries to prevent anything similar from happening again.