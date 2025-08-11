Air India to suspend nonstop flights to Washington, D.C.
Starting September 1, 2025, Air India is hitting pause on its nonstop flights between Delhi and Washington, D.C.
The airline points to a shortage of planes and some ongoing operational headaches as the main reasons.
If you're booked after that date, you'll get options for rebooking or a full refund—no need to stress.
Why the suspension?
Air India has been busy upgrading 26 of its Boeing 787-8s—think new seats, better entertainment, and refreshed cabins—which means several planes are grounded until late 2026.
On top of that, Pakistan's airspace has stayed closed, making these long-haul routes even trickier and longer.
What are your options?
Even without the direct flight, you can still get to Washington with one-stop connections through US cities like New York or Chicago.
Air India's teamed up with Alaska Airlines, United, and Delta for smoother transfers (yes, your bags will be checked through).
Direct flights from India to other North American cities like Toronto and Vancouver aren't affected.