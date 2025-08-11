Next Article
IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall in north, northeast India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heads-up for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand from August 11-13, with Himachal Pradesh also expecting heavy downpours all week.
States like West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are set for similar wet weather through August 14.
Risks of flash floods, landslides
This isn't just regular monsoon rain—multiple weather systems are teaming up to bring intense showers across North and Northeast India.
With risks of flash floods, landslides, and travel disruptions (especially in hilly areas), local authorities are urging everyone to stay alert and plan ahead.
If you or your family live or travel in these regions, it's smart to keep an eye on updates and stay safe.