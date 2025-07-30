Next Article
Air India under heavy scrutiny after crash
After a tragic Air India crash last month that claimed 260 lives, aviation authorities took a closer look at the airline—and found about 100 operational violations in just a few days.
Seven of these were serious enough to need urgent fixes.
The incident has put Tata-owned Air India under heavy regulatory scrutiny.
Air India promises to fix issues
The DGCA flagged issues like crew overwork, gaps in training, and problems with airfield qualifications.
They've already issued show-cause notices and removed three officials for major scheduling mistakes.
Air India says it's committed to making things safer for both passengers and staff as regulators keep a close watch on their next steps.