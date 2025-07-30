Supreme Court to hear Justice Verma, Balaji, Lalu Yadav appeals
The Supreme Court is set for a busy day, with hearings on some headline-making cases.
On the list: Justice Yashwant Varma's challenge over being blamed for unaccounted cash found at his home, and appeals against ex-ministers V Senthil Balaji and Lalu Prasad Yadav.
The court will also look into allegations of Israeli spyware used on politicians and journalists, shady loans by Indiabulls Housing Finance, and appeals in the high-profile Nithari murder case.
Implications of the cases
These hearings go beyond just legal drama—they touch on issues that affect everyone.
From holding judges and politicians accountable, to protecting your privacy from surveillance tech, to making sure financial scams are checked—what happens here could shape how justice and rights play out in India.
The Supreme Court's decisions today could set important standards for transparency, fairness, and civil liberties going forward.