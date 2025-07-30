Supreme Court to hear Justice Verma, Balaji, Lalu Yadav appeals India Jul 30, 2025

The Supreme Court is set for a busy day, with hearings on some headline-making cases.

On the list: Justice Yashwant Varma's challenge over being blamed for unaccounted cash found at his home, and appeals against ex-ministers V Senthil Balaji and Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The court will also look into allegations of Israeli spyware used on politicians and journalists, shady loans by Indiabulls Housing Finance, and appeals in the high-profile Nithari murder case.