Man sues Ghaziabad civic body over car breakdown
Amit Kishor from Ghaziabad is taking on the city's municipal corporation after his Mercedes GLA 200D broke down in deep water during heavy rains on July 23.
Stranded for about four hours, he's now seeking ₹16 lakh for car repairs and another ₹5 lakh for the stress of being stuck.
Both sides are holding firm
Kishor blames the flooding on blocked drains and illegal encroachments, noting that ambulances struggled to get by.
The municipal commissioner has pushed back, denying negligence and pointing out their flood-control efforts.
With both sides holding firm, an official investigation is underway, and legal action could be next if things aren't resolved soon.