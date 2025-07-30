₹5,400cr in crop insurance claims stuck: Agriculture Minister
Over ₹5,400 crore in crop insurance claims are stuck under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), according to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
That's about 6% of all claims up to the 2024 kharif season.
The main reasons? Disagreements between states and insurers, delays from banks, and late state subsidy payments.
Farmers are waiting for vital support
Millions of farmers depend on PMFBY payouts after crop losses—especially with unpredictable weather hitting hard.
The scheme is supposed to guarantee quick compensation within 21 days, but these hold-ups mean many are left waiting for vital support.
While the Centre has tried to speed things up by sending its share directly, ongoing disputes and paperwork issues keep slowing things down for those who need help most.