No tsunami threat for India after Kamchatka quake: Report
A massive 8.8 earthquake shook Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday, sparking tsunami warnings and a lot of worry across the Pacific.
But if you're in India or nearby, there's no need to stress—India's ocean experts (INCOIS) say there's zero tsunami risk for us or the Indian Ocean.
Tsunami warnings in Russia, Japan, and the US
Kamchatka saw evacuations as waves hit up to 4 meters high.
Japan issued a coastal advisory after a small wave reached Hokkaido, and Hawaii plus parts of Alaska played it safe with alerts too.
INCOIS assures no threat to Indian coasts
Even though things got tense for some regions, INCOIS is still monitoring everything in real-time and assures everyone here that we're safe from any tsunami linked to this quake.