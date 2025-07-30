IGI Airport's T2 to reopen by September-end
Delhi's IGI Airport is all set to reopen Terminal 2 by the end of September 2023, after a five-month renovation.
While T2 was getting its makeover, flights shifted to the newly upgraded Terminal 1—which now holds the title of India's biggest domestic terminal.
The main runway, closed for tech upgrades since June, is also expected to be ready just in time for the festive rush.
What this means for air travel in Delhi
With T2 reopening, IGI can now handle over 10 crore passengers a year—up from the previous year's already massive 7.8 crore.
Plus, T2 sits right next to the international Terminal 3, making it way easier (and quicker) for travelers switching between domestic and international flights.
Looking ahead: T2 will eventually make way for a brand-new Terminal 4, promising even more capacity as Delhi keeps growing as an air travel hub.
