IGI Airport's T2 to reopen by September-end

What this means for air travel in Delhi

With T2 reopening, IGI can now handle over 10 crore passengers a year—up from the previous year's already massive 7.8 crore.

Plus, T2 sits right next to the international Terminal 3, making it way easier (and quicker) for travelers switching between domestic and international flights.

Looking ahead: T2 will eventually make way for a brand-new Terminal 4, promising even more capacity as Delhi keeps growing as an air travel hub.

