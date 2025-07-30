Next Article
Kolkata gets heaviest July rainfall since 2017, nearly double average
Kolkata got absolutely drenched this July, clocking 593mm of rain—the most since 2017.
That's nearly double the usual, with rain on 26 out of 31 days.
The month's heaviest shower hit 116.6mm in a single day.
Rain gods have been generous this month
All that rain didn't just break records—it led to waterlogged streets, traffic jams, and even some sewage overflow in low-lying parts of Kolkata and Howrah.
Meteorologists say six back-to-back low-pressure systems are to blame for the soggy stretch.
The forecast? More cloudy skies and scattered showers until at least August 4, but no severe weather warnings yet—so keep your umbrellas handy!