Kolkata gets heaviest July rainfall since 2017, nearly double average

Rain gods have been generous this month

All that rain didn't just break records—it led to waterlogged streets, traffic jams, and even some sewage overflow in low-lying parts of Kolkata and Howrah.

Meteorologists say six back-to-back low-pressure systems are to blame for the soggy stretch.

The forecast? More cloudy skies and scattered showers until at least August 4, but no severe weather warnings yet—so keep your umbrellas handy!