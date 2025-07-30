Tamil Nadu: Caste fight escalates, police fire injuring minor

Both minors are facing serious charges

Sub-Inspector Murugan fired in self-defense and injured the 17-year-old attacker.

Now, both he and Sakthi (plus a police officer) are being treated at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Police are still looking for the second minor who ran off after things escalated. Both teens are facing serious charges for attempted murder and assaulting public servants.

The area had already seen caste tensions earlier that night, so authorities say the firing was needed to keep things from getting worse.