Kerala nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh for human trafficking, forced conversions
Two nuns from Kerala were arrested at Durg Railway Station, Chhattisgarh, accused of forcing religious conversions and human trafficking under state laws.
Preethi Mary and Vandana Francis from the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate (ASMI) were detained after an FIR alleged they trafficked three young women from Narayanpur district for trafficking and conversion.
Women say they were going to Agra for domestic work
The three women, aged 18-19, say they were headed to Agra for domestic work with their families' consent and proper documents.
The nuns' arrest sparked protests by Christian groups—who allege intimidation at the station—and drew political attention in Kerala and Delhi.
The women are now in a shelter home as police stay quiet on next steps; the case has fueled debate about forced conversions and minority rights.