Kerala nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh for human trafficking, forced conversions

Women say they were going to Agra for domestic work

The three women, aged 18-19, say they were headed to Agra for domestic work with their families' consent and proper documents.

The nuns' arrest sparked protests by Christian groups—who allege intimidation at the station—and drew political attention in Kerala and Delhi.

The women are now in a shelter home as police stay quiet on next steps; the case has fueled debate about forced conversions and minority rights.