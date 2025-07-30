Sanjay Arora's exit from Delhi Police clears path for successor

Delhi Police is throwing a ceremonial parade at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp on July 31 to say goodbye to Commissioner Sanjay Arora as he retires. His exit was officially cleared by the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, with all key agencies in the loop.

Arora wraps up almost 40 years in policing, including nearly three years leading Delhi Police through some tough law and order moments.

Known for his calm and steady approach, his leadership style has left a mark.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will decide who takes over next.

He's a 1988-batch IPS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre and served as Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police before joining Delhi Police in August 2022.

Only two other non-AGMUT officers have ever led Delhi Police—making his stint pretty unique.