Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru top list of bird strikes
Birds and planes are crossing paths a lot more these days—Indian airports have seen nearly 2,800 bird strikes since 2020.
Delhi leads with 695 cases, followed by Mumbai (about 406) and Bengaluru (343).
Experts say the jump is mostly due to busier skies and more city growth near airports.
What are airports doing to keep flights safe?
To keep flights safer, airports have rolled out Wildlife Hazard Management Plans—think real-time animal tracking and clever bird deterrents.
Even though bird strikes dipped during lockdowns, numbers climbed again as travel picked up, hitting 709 incidents in 2023.
On a brighter note, Bengaluru airport hasn't had any major accidents despite the rise.