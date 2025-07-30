'Fraud on system': SC on TN dragging feet in Balaji case

Scam involved paying bribes for jobs like engineers, drivers

By piling up thousands of accused and witnesses, the state is making it nearly impossible to finish the trial in Balaji's lifetime—a move the court says blocks justice.

The scam itself involved paying bribes for jobs like engineers, drivers, and conductors from 2011 to 2016.

The Supreme Court now wants details on everyone involved, stressing that powerful people shouldn't get away with misusing legal loopholes to dodge accountability.