'Fraud on system': SC on TN dragging feet in Balaji case
The Supreme Court has called out the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly dragging its feet in the cash-for-jobs case against former Transport Minister V Senthil Balaji.
Over 2,000 people—many just job seekers who paid bribes—have been named as accused, which the court described as a "fraud on the system" to delay Balaji's trial.
Scam involved paying bribes for jobs like engineers, drivers
By piling up thousands of accused and witnesses, the state is making it nearly impossible to finish the trial in Balaji's lifetime—a move the court says blocks justice.
The scam itself involved paying bribes for jobs like engineers, drivers, and conductors from 2011 to 2016.
The Supreme Court now wants details on everyone involved, stressing that powerful people shouldn't get away with misusing legal loopholes to dodge accountability.