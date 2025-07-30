SC collegium recommends retired judge for Delhi HC spot

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended retired district judge Vimal Kumar Yadav for a spot on the Delhi High Court. If the Centre approves, he'll serve an 18-month term—pretty unusual for someone who already retired earlier this year.

Rare post-retirement elevation It's rare for retired district judges to be elevated to high courts.

Yadav's name was not cleared initially due to consultee judges' opinions, but after a clean background check from the Intelligence Bureau, the Supreme Court gave him another look and found no issues.

Yadav's career and spotless record Yadav began his judicial career and rose through the ranks to become principal district judge in Delhi before retiring in January 2025.

His spotless record played a big role in overturning initial objections and making this post-retirement appointment possible.