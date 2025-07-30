Daya Nayak gets last-minute promotion before retirement
Mumbai Police officer Daya Nayak, famous for his work against the city's underworld, has just been promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)—and it's happening only two days before he retires.
The move, announced two days before his retirement, is a nod to his years of service and impact on Mumbai's crime scene.
Nayak's encounters shaped Mumbai's crime narrative
Nayak isn't just any cop—he's credited with over 80 encounters that targeted notorious gangs linked to Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan.
He also handled major cases like the Ambani residence security scare and high-profile investigations involving Bollywood stars.
This late-career promotion is more about honoring his legacy than filling a vacancy.
Nayak's journey from encounter specialist to ACP
Originally from Karnataka, Nayak joined Mumbai Police as an officer in 1995 and quickly gained fame as an "encounter specialist" in the '90s.
Despite facing suspension in 2006 over asset allegations (which were later dropped by the Supreme Court), he returned to duty in 2012.
His story even inspired the film Ab Tak Chhappan.
Other officers also recognized for service
Alongside Nayak, senior inspectors Jeevan Kharat, Deepak Dalvi, and Pandurang Pawar were also recognized for their long-standing commitment to the force.