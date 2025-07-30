Next Article
Rahul Gandhi's lawyer seeks contempt proceedings against Savarkar
Rahul Gandhi's lawyer is now asking the court to start contempt proceedings against Satyaki Savarkar, who filed the defamation case.
The reason? Savarkar hasn't handed over the original CD and certified transcript of Gandhi's speech—key pieces of evidence in the case.
The hearing took place before a special court in Pune.
Both sides have accused each other of playing politics
Gandhi's side says not sharing these documents is blocking justice and makes it tough to prove his innocence.
Meanwhile, Savarkar's lawyer claims Gandhi's team is just trying to distract from the real issue: whether Gandhi made inappropriate remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
