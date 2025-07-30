Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: 3 killed, 1 missing in flash floods
A sudden cloudburst hit Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday evening, causing flash floods that took three lives and left another person missing.
Heavy rain—over 200mm in just a few hours—overflowed local streams, flooding neighborhoods and damaging homes and cars.
Hundreds affected as 358 roads statewide are blocked
Rescue teams have saved about 15-20 people so far, but hundreds are affected as 358 roads statewide—including most in Mandi—are blocked.
Power and water supplies are down in many places.
Since June, monsoon disasters have claimed 94 lives across the state and caused losses topping ₹1,539 crore.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay away from rivers running dangerously high while relief efforts continue.