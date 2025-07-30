Himachal Pradesh: 3 killed, 1 missing in flash floods

Hundreds affected as 358 roads statewide are blocked

Rescue teams have saved about 15-20 people so far, but hundreds are affected as 358 roads statewide—including most in Mandi—are blocked.

Power and water supplies are down in many places.

Since June, monsoon disasters have claimed 94 lives across the state and caused losses topping ₹1,539 crore.

Authorities are urging everyone to stay away from rivers running dangerously high while relief efforts continue.