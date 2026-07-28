Air India's Easy Connect lets Amritsar clear international formalities locally

Air India's new Easy Connect service is making it way less stressful to catch international flights if you live in a tier-two or tier-three city.

Now, travelers from places like Amritsar (which joined the program on July 28, 2026) can check in, drop off bags, and clear immigration right at their local airport (no more scrambling through extra steps in Delhi).

The plan is to roll this out soon to Ahmedabad, Goa, and Kochi too.