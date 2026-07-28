Air India's Easy Connect lets Amritsar clear international formalities locally
Air India's new Easy Connect service is making it way less stressful to catch international flights if you live in a tier-two or tier-three city.
Now, travelers from places like Amritsar (which joined the program on July 28, 2026) can check in, drop off bags, and clear immigration right at their local airport (no more scrambling through extra steps in Delhi).
The plan is to roll this out soon to Ahmedabad, Goa, and Kochi too.
Easy Connect clears formalities before Delhi
Delhi acts as the main hub while airports like Amritsar and Varanasi are spokes.
With Easy Connect, you get your boarding pass for the whole trip and finish nearly all formalities before even reaching Delhi.
Once there, you just walk over to your international flight (no baggage rechecks or repeat paperwork).
Amritsar connects to 27 international destinations
Right now, Easy Connect links Amritsar with 27 international destinations including London, all with under four hours of transit time in Delhi.
It's a big step toward making global travel smoother for people outside India's biggest cities.