Air India's technical incidents spike to record high in January

Air India had a rough start to 2026, with technical incidents jumping to 1.09 per 1,000 flights in January—the highest in over a year and way up from December's rate. This spike comes just months after the tragic Ahmedabad crash that claimed 260 lives, putting extra focus on airline safety.

Odd hiccups also reported Out of more than 17,500 flights in January, Air India logged 23 technical snags—things like fuel or oil leaks, engine stalls, and control faults.

Most cases are under formal investigation.

There were even odd hiccups like a Delhi-Dubai flight turning back because there was no water for the toilets.

Operational problems more than doubled Operational problems also more than doubled compared with December 2024.

A government report found recurring defects on over 80% of Air India's planes since January 2025—a much higher rate than rival IndiGo.

The wider Air India Group showed similar numbers.