Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia assumes IAF vice chief role
Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia just stepped in as the new vice chief of the Indian Air Force, taking over from Ashutosh Dixit (who is now the chief of the Indian Air Force).
To mark the occasion, Walia paid his respects at the National War Memorial and received a guard of honor, definitely a big moment in his career.
Walia's nearly 40-year career
With nearly 40 years in uniform, Walia has led everything from front-line fighter squadron to the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) and Eastern Air Command.
He has flown jets like the MiG-21 and Su-30 MKI, trained overseas in the United Kingdom and Bangladesh, and even represented India as a defense attache in Japan and South Korea.
Along the way, he picked up top honors like the Vayu Sena Medal (2008) and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2018).