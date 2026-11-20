Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari denies 4 Rafales missing from India
A British magazine recently claimed that four Rafale jets are missing from India's fleet of 36, but a former Indian Air Force vice-chief says that's just not true.
Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, retired, called the figures "patently false," pointing out mistakes and questioning where the magazine got its info.
He made it clear: all 36 Rafales are in India and the fleet is intact.
India seeks 114 Rafales from France
This isn't the first time such stories have surfaced. Past reports even falsely claimed jets were lost in action or that a pilot was captured, which was later denied by those involved.
Official documents also confirm all 36 jets are accounted for.
Despite these rumors, India is focused on keeping its air force strong and is looking to acquire 114 additional Rafale fighters from France.