Air pollution surges across India as cities enter emergency mode
Air pollution is hitting new highs across India: Bikaner just took the top spot with an AQI of 1,357, while New Delhi landed at number 10 with a worrying 630.
Stubble burning, car emissions, and tough weather are making things worse, pushing cities into emergency mode.
Delhi launches Stage 2 pollution measures
To fight back, Delhi has kicked off Stage 2 of its anti-pollution plan. This means more street cleaning and water sprinkling to tackle dust, higher parking fees to nudge people away from driving, and extra Metro trips to make public transport easier.
Resident Welfare Associations are also being asked to provide electric heaters and electricity connections to security guards, sanitation workers, horticulture staff and other personnel to prevent the burning of biomass and municipal solid waste for warmth as winter sets in.
Other cities like Bikaner, Bathinda, Karnal, Ghaziabad, Sonipat, Meerut, Panipat, Hapur, Kaithal, and New Delhi are struggling too, so it's all hands on deck right now.