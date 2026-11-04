Air pollution surges across India as cities enter emergency mode

To fight back, Delhi has kicked off Stage 2 of its anti-pollution plan. This means more street cleaning and water sprinkling to tackle dust, higher parking fees to nudge people away from driving, and extra Metro trips to make public transport easier.

Resident Welfare Associations are also being asked to provide electric heaters and electricity connections to security guards, sanitation workers, horticulture staff and other personnel to prevent the burning of biomass and municipal solid waste for warmth as winter sets in.

Other cities like Bikaner, Bathinda, Karnal, Ghaziabad, Sonipat, Meerut, Panipat, Hapur, Kaithal, and New Delhi are struggling too, so it's all hands on deck right now.