How Mitchell Santner has fared against India in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
After losing the T20I leg, New Zealand eye a turnaround against India in the impending ODI series. The five-match affair begins with the opener at Eden Park, Auckland, on November 4. Mitchell Santner would want to lead from the front against a strong Indian batting line-up. His left-arm spin could be a game-changer on an otherwise seam-friendly track. Take a look at his ODI record against India.
Bowling
Santner's bowling numbers against India
Among the most impactful all-rounders, Santner has played 25 ODIs against India since making his debut in 2015.
The left-arm spinner has taken 17 wickets at an average of 56.7, including an economy rate of 4.74. Notably, 10 of those wickets have come away from home.
Santner has managed only two wickets against India in New Zealand.
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How he has batted
In 19 ODI innings against India, Santner has scored 299 runs at an average of 19.93. Over 200 of those runs have come in away ODIs, with his only half-century.
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A look at his career
Santner has been bolstering the Kiwis with his all-round skills for over a decade. Also an astute leader, the southpaw has scored 1,648 runs from 129 ODIs at 27.01 so far. He also has 139 wickets at 35.03 with a sub-5 economy rate.