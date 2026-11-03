Prasidh Krishna declared fit for all formats: Details here
What's the story
Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna has been cleared to play across formats. The speedster successfully passed the simulation tests conducted on November 1 and 2. This follows a hamstring injury he sustained during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati on September 30. The CoE medical team has given him the green light in their return-to-match assessment. Here are further details.
Recovery process
Krishna's initial inclusion in NZ series
Krishna was initially included in the squad for the first three ODIs of the New Zealand series, pending fitness tests.
However, on October 30, BCCI withdrew him from the ODI squad, saying he needed more time to build up his workload before returning to international cricket.
The board had then said that Krishna would join India A for their final four-day game against New Zealand A, provided he cleared the Return to Play assessment.
Future plans
Krishna to play unofficial Test against NZ A
Now that he has cleared the fitness formalities, Krishna is all set to travel to New Zealand.
According to Cricbuzz, he is expected to fly there as soon as possible, possibly on the next available flight.
His first commitment will be the third and final unofficial Test between New Zealand A and India A, starting November 7.
After that, he will be available for the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting November 19.
Information
A look at his career
The Indian team management has been backing Krishna across formats of late. The tall seamer has played nine Tests, 30 ODIs, and eight T20Is for Team India so far. He currently has 53 ODI wickets at 27.09, including a fifer.