Prasidh Krishna ruled out of NZ ODIs with hamstring injury

Despite being ruled out of the ODIs, Prasidh is set to join the India A squad for their third unofficial Test against New Zealand A.

This is contingent on him passing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment.

The move is aimed at preparing him for the two-Test series against the Kiwis, starting November 19.

Coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill were keen on having Prasidh available for this two-match Test series.