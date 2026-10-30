Prasidh Krishna ruled out of NZ ODIs with hamstring injury
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand due to his hamstring injury. The Karnataka seamer sustained the injury during the second ODI against the West Indies on September 30. He bowled just five overs before leaving the field. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Prasidh will need more time to prepare for matches.
Future plans
Prasidh to join India A squad
Despite being ruled out of the ODIs, Prasidh is set to join the India A squad for their third unofficial Test against New Zealand A.
This is contingent on him passing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment.
The move is aimed at preparing him for the two-Test series against the Kiwis, starting November 19.
Coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill were keen on having Prasidh available for this two-match Test series.
Squad update
What about the replacement?
The BCCI has not named a replacement for Prasidh in the ODI squad, which is already missing Jasprit Bumrah.
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was initially selected for the entire ODI leg, will now play only the first match of this series.
He will then join the A squad for their third unofficial Test starting November 6.
This decision is aimed at giving Nitish some red-ball game-time ahead of India's first Test against New Zealand.
Squads
A look at India's squads
India's updated ODI squad for the first three NZ ODIs: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only 1st match).
India's updated ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.
Siraj
Mohammed Siraj added to India A squad
In another change, veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj has been included in India A's squad for the second unofficial Test commencing on October 31 in Christchurch's Hagley Oval.
Siraj joins a host of Test regulars in the Dhruv Jurel-led A squad.
India A's updated squad for the second four-day game against New Zealand A: Dhruv Jurel (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Rathod, R Smaran, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Shikhar Mohan, Mukesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra.