IPL: CSK interested in acquiring SRH all-rounder Liam Livingstone
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is abuzz with rumors of a potential trade involving England all-rounder Liam Livingstone. According to Cricbuzz, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are interested in acquiring the player from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The latter bought Livingstone for ₹13 crore at the last auction. However, the Orange Army remains undecided on the matter. Here are further details.
Player profile
Livingstone had a poor IPL season
Livingstone, 33, had a disappointing IPL season last year. He managed to score just 15 runs in two matches before losing his place in the side.
The former England international was picked up by SRH after being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
RCB had bought him for ₹8.75 crore in the previous mega auction.
Information
A look at his T20 numbers
Livingstone has been among the most prolific hitters in T20 cricket. With a strike rate of 145.18, the English batter owns 8,595 runs, including two tons and 47 half-centuries.
Negotiation details
Khaleel Ahmed may be part of the deal
The specifics of the trade talks, including the players being offered in exchange to SRH, remain unclear.
Some reports suggest CSK are willing to part with Khaleel Ahmed. However, this information may not be entirely accurate as SRH recently acquired veteran left-arm pacer T Natarajan.
"Multiple players and multiple franchises are involved in the trade discussions," sources told Cricbuzz.
Deadline pressure
Franchises are working on finalizing the trade deals
With the retention deadline of November 17 fast approaching, franchises could finalize the deal soon.
However, as of now, no official comments have been made by any of the franchises involved in these discussions.
Meanwhile, talks regarding Hardik Pandya's trade are at an advanced stage involving multiple franchises, but Mumbai Indians (MI) are yet to finalize a deal.