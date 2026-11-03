'We hit...very nicely': Trump confirms strikes on Iran's Qeshm island
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that the US military conducted strikes on Iran. The confirmation came during a telephone interview with Fox News, where he described the operation as a "minor attack." The attack was reportedly limited and defensive in nature, aimed at preventing Iran from targeting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. "They built an anti-aircraft facility... As soon as it was completed, we hit it last night very nicely," Trump said during his interview.
Attack specifics
We hit it last night very nicely: Trump
The Wall Street Journal had first reported on the "secret" attack on Qeshm Island.
It reported that the strikes were part of a series of military actions that had previously not been publicly disclosed.
Iran's state news agency IRNA reported five explosions in quick succession on Qeshm island, with some residents also claiming to have spotted two aircraft flying over the area.
Aid cessation
Strikes come as Netanyahu urges Trump to consider military action
During the interview, Trump also revealed that he had struck a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end financial aid to Israel by the end of this year.
This ends a 10-year security assistance deal with Israel, which provided $3.8 billion annually to the nation till 2028.
"We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll help Israel if they need it," he said.
Diplomatic tensions
Trump downplays possibility of returning to war
The strikes come amid reports that Netanyahu was urging Trump to consider more military action against Iran after the US midterm elections.
Trump has downplayed the possibility of returning to war, saying diplomatic efforts were progressing.
In an interview with Axios, he said he was in no rush to decide whether to resume direct military strikes against Iran.
"One way or the other, we will do something, but there is no rush," he said.