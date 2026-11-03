A look at New Zealand's ODI record at Eden Park
What's the story
After a high-scoring T20I leg, New Zealand and India will clash in the ODI series. The two teams square off in a five-match ODI series, the first of which will be hosted by Eden Park in Auckland on November 4. The iconic stadium in New Zealand has produced several classics across formats. Here's how the Kiwis have fared in ODIs here.
Numbers
Numbers that matter
Between 1976 and 2025, Eden Park hosted 78 ODIs, according to Cricinfo.
NZ have an even ODI record here, winning 37 and losing 36 games. While two matches ended in a tie, three were abandoned.
The Black Caps have beaten India in six of the 10 head-to-head ODI clashes at Eden Park. India own three wins (one tied).
Information
Unbeaten against India in over two decades
It is worth noting that NZ are unbeaten against India (ODIs) at Eden Park since January 2003. The Black Caps won in 2009, 2020, and 2022, while the 2014 encounter was tied.
Record
NZ's ODI record against India at home
At home, New Zealand have won 26 of the 41 completed matches against India. While one encounter ended in a tie, India won 14 times.
Overall, India have won just two of the 10 bilateral ODI series on New Zealand soil - 3-1 in 2009 and 4-1 in 2019.
The Kiwis have won six series, while there were also a couple of drawn series.