Auckland ODI: India, New Zealand clash in rare five-match affair

The Eden Park pitch for longer games is usually bowling-friendly, unlike the one prepared for T20s.

According to Cricinfo, the highest ODI score here at this venue is 340 (2007).

In the last ODI between the two sides at Eden Park, NZ chased down 307 in 47.1 overs.

According to AccuWeather, Auckland will see a "little rain in the morning," with overhead clouds at night. The match will begin at 7:30am IST.