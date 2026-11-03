Has Team India dominated NZ in ODI cricket? Key stats
What's the story
The Indian men's cricket team will take on New Zealand in a five-match ODI series from November 4 to 15. With the ODI World Cup being around 12 months away, this series holds great significance. Having clinched the T20I leg of the tour 3-2, India must be high on confidence. On this note, we dissect their ODI record against the Kiwis.
Match statistics
India lead the head-to-head record
According to Cricinfo, India hold an edge over New Zealand in terms of the head-to-head record in ODIs.
Out of the 123 matches played, India have won 63 while New Zealand has managed to win 52 times.
There have been seven no-results and one tied match in these encounters.
Speaking of their last meeting, these two sides met earlier this year in a three-ODI series on Indian soil.
Despite losing the opener, the Kiwis prevailed by winning the remaining two games.
Away record
India's struggle in New Zealand
Team India has struggled against the Black Caps in ODIs played on New Zealand soil.
They have managed to win only 14 out of the 41 completed matches against the hosts.
While one encounter ended in a tie, NZ came on top 26 times.
Overall, India have won just two of the 10 bilateral ODI series on NZ soil - by 3-1 in 2009 and by 4-1 in 2019.
The Kiwis have won six series, while there were also a couple of drawn series.
Score records
Highest and lowest totals
New Zealand's highest total against India in ODIs is 349/9, achieved in Rajkot back in 1999.
However, their lowest total against India came when they were bowled out for just 79 runs during the 2016 Visakhapatnam ODI.
Meanwhile, India's highest score against the Kiwis came in the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup - 397/4 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Their lowest score in this rivalry is 88/10 in the 2010 Dambulla match.