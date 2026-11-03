Has Team India dominated NZ in ODI cricket? Key stats 

According to Cricinfo, India hold an edge over New Zealand in terms of the head-to-head record in ODIs.

Out of the 123 matches played, India have won 63 while New Zealand has managed to win 52 times.

There have been seven no-results and one tied match in these encounters.

Speaking of their last meeting, these two sides met earlier this year in a three-ODI series on Indian soil.

Despite losing the opener, the Kiwis prevailed by winning the remaining two games.