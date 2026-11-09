Why Delhi's key air quality stations had blackout on Diwali

The sudden data blackout has raised questions about the transparency and preparedness of pollution control agencies.

A monitoring station at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) recorded a spike in PM2.5 levels, further highlighting the lack of timely data from other stations.

The JNU station recorded PM2.5 levels of 161 micrograms per cubic meter till 8:00pm which shot up to 786 by 11:00pm on Diwali night.