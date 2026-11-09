Air quality worsens after Diwali Bahadurgarh records AQI 400

Air quality took a serious hit after Diwali, with Bahadurgarh in Haryana recording the worst AQI at 400, labeled "very poor."

Charkhi Dadri and Khora weren't far behind, and even Delhi landed in the top 10 most polluted cities with an AQI of 344.

The main culprits? Firecracker smoke, vehicle emissions, stubble burning, and weather that just won't help clear the air.