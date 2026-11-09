Air quality worsens after Diwali Bahadurgarh records AQI 400
India
Air quality took a serious hit after Diwali, with Bahadurgarh in Haryana recording the worst AQI at 400, labeled "very poor."
Charkhi Dadri and Khora weren't far behind, and even Delhi landed in the top 10 most polluted cities with an AQI of 344.
The main culprits? Firecracker smoke, vehicle emissions, stubble burning, and weather that just won't help clear the air.
Delhi-NCR enforces vehicle and construction curbs
To tackle the smog, Delhi-NCR has moved to Stage three of its anti-pollution plan.
That means BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and selected NCR districts are off the roads for now, and dust-heavy construction work is paused.
The hope is these steps will help everyone breathe a little easier soon.