Airbus probes altitude drop on Air India flight injuring 24
India
Airbus is looking into a scary moment on an Air India A320 flight from Phuket to Delhi, where the plane suddenly dropped in altitude and left 24 people hurt.
The initial report says the hydraulic systems were lost for 7 seconds, autopilot 2 disconnected, and the nose pitched up unexpectedly, definitely not what you want midflight.
Airbus orders checks, pilots question continuation
Airbus has asked Air India to check the plane for any damage and review maintenance records. They're also gathering pilot feedback to figure out exactly what went wrong.
Meanwhile, pilots are questioning why the flight continued to Delhi instead of landing sooner after it had recovered from the technical events, bringing up concerns about safety decisions in tough situations.