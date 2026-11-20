AirCast-S2S aids as Cyclone Akvan weakens between high pressure zones
Cyclone Akvan, which recently spun up over the Bay of Bengal, has lost strength after getting stuck between two high-pressure zones.
This made its path tricky to predict, with forecasters changing their landfall estimates more than once.
Shifting winds also messed with the cyclone's structure.
On a brighter note, AI tools like AirCast-S2S are helping experts give earlier warnings and prepare for disasters better.
IMD expects Akvan landfall near Gopalpur
Akvan is already the third big storm during this super El Nino year, thanks in part to unusually warm sea temperatures.
Experts from Ashoka University say these hot waters are a key reason cyclones keep popping up.
With El Nino's effects possibly lasting until 2027, India could see more heat and water stress, which might hit farming and water supplies hard.
The India Meteorological Department has even kept adjusting the landfall window and expected Akvan to cross near Gopalpur around noon on Friday and weaken quickly afterward.