AIRF asks Eighth Pay Commission for fairer pay, 2nd-line defense
India
The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) has asked the Eighth Pay Commission for a salary hike and updated pay scales, saying railway employees deserve fairer compensation as Indian Railways modernizes.
AIRF also reminded the commission that these workers often step up during national crises, acting as a crucial "second line of defense."
AIRF seeks merged scales, hazard allowances
AIRF wants more than just higher pay: they are pushing for merged pay scales to boost promotion chances and new allowances for hazardous duties, tough conditions, uniforms, and working in hilly areas.
They've also highlighted how female loco pilots and track maintainers face unique challenges on the job, calling for support that matches the risks and responsibilities of today's rail workforce.