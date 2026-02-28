Airlines halt flights to Middle East amid Iran-Israel-US tensions
Indian airlines—IndiGo and Air India—have put all Middle East flights on pause, while Air India Express suspended all west-bound international flights after US and Israel carried out airstrikes near Iran's top leader.
Flights to places like Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Bahrain, Sharjah, and Kuwait are all affected.
How this affects you if you travel between India, Gulf
If you or your family travel between India and the Gulf or work there, this is a big deal.
Many Indian expatriates could see their plans disrupted overnight.
Impact on other airlines and routes
It's not only Indian carriers feeling the impact—global airlines like Lufthansa and Japan Airlines have had to reroute or cancel flights too.
Even SpiceJet got caught up when Dubai closed its airspace for now.
It's a reminder of how fast international travel can get complicated when conflicts flare up.