Airlines lose $53 billion in value amid West Asia conflict

Detours and surcharges

Because of airspace restrictions, Air India has been forced onto longer detours to Europe and North America; IndiGo has had to take longer routes on European sectors.

For example, a Delhi-London flight now takes more than 12 hours.

On top of that, jet fuel prices have risen to about $817 per kilolitre in Delhi and Mumbai, so airlines are adding hefty surcharges for passengers.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has warned that things could get even tougher from April as fuel costs keep rising.