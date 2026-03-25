Airlines lose $53 billion in value amid West Asia conflict
The ongoing conflict in West Asia is causing major headaches for Indian airlines.
Since February 28, 2026, the world's 20 largest publicly listed airlines have lost about $53 billion in value, and India's aviation sector, already struggling with low profits and unhappy passengers, is feeling the pressure even more.
Detours and surcharges
Because of airspace restrictions, Air India has been forced onto longer detours to Europe and North America; IndiGo has had to take longer routes on European sectors.
For example, a Delhi-London flight now takes more than 12 hours.
On top of that, jet fuel prices have risen to about $817 per kilolitre in Delhi and Mumbai, so airlines are adding hefty surcharges for passengers.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has warned that things could get even tougher from April as fuel costs keep rising.