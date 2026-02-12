Airlines push back against new crew rest rules

Airlines say rules could mess with flight schedules

Airlines say these rules go beyond what's standard globally and could mess with flight schedules, create hotel shortages for crews, and slow down airline growth.

The FIA wants changes like evidence-based limits on night work and permission for shared hotel rooms.

This debate comes right after major disruptions last year—including thousands of IndiGo flights canceled due to pilot rule changes and increased scrutiny following a tragic Air India crash.

For travelers, this could mean more schedule shake-ups ahead.