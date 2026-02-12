Airlines push back against new crew rest rules
India's top airlines—IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet—are pushing back against new DGCA rules that would make cabin crew rest periods longer (from 36 to 48 hours), change night-operation rules, and require single hotel rooms during layovers.
The draft, out since October 2025, aims to tackle crew fatigue but has the industry worried.
Airlines say rules could mess with flight schedules
Airlines say these rules go beyond what's standard globally and could mess with flight schedules, create hotel shortages for crews, and slow down airline growth.
The FIA wants changes like evidence-based limits on night work and permission for shared hotel rooms.
This debate comes right after major disruptions last year—including thousands of IndiGo flights canceled due to pilot rule changes and increased scrutiny following a tragic Air India crash.
For travelers, this could mean more schedule shake-ups ahead.